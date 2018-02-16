Northeast Ohio weather: The calm before the rain

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman

Pay no attention to animals seen marching two by two. Sunday starts with some clouds, then sun, then more clouds. Highs will head into the low to mid 40s. Presidents Day marks the start of a warm, windy, rainy period that will carry us into the 60s on Monday and propel us on moisture-laden southerly winds into the 70s on Tuesday. As the rain continues Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the threat of flooding will become a real concern. Expect flood watches and warnings as early as Monday and certainly by Tuesday. We'll see a break on Thursday before the next round of wet weather Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

