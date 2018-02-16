Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up again

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will remain mostly cloudy for your Saturday. A few glimpses of sun are possible from time to time but don't expect much. We are monitoring an area of low pressure that will track south and east of us. The current thinking is that a light wintry mix will develop south of Cleveland Saturday afternoon. It will linger into Saturday evening for a few hours. We don't think this will cause any issues. The rest of the area stays dry. Drier air on Sunday will lead to more sun. Temperatures will be milder. It gets even warmer for President's Day but rain is in the forecast.

