NWS to survey storm damage from unconfirmed tornado in western Pennsylvania

Photos show significant damage to a city in western Pennsylvania after a severe storm moved through the area overnight.

According to the fire department in Uniontown, Pa., the National Weather Service will be out to survey the storm damage on Friday.

We are aware of the extensive storm damage in the Uniontown, PA area from tonight's storm. We will be investigating this damage further tomorrow, but our primary focus the rest of tonight will be the heavy rainfall and current flooding ongoing. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 16, 2018

The pictures shared by the fire department on Facebook show heavy damage and debris scattered widespread throughout the city streets.

#Severe storms ripped through #Uniontown, PA last night. Reports of a tornado are unconfirmed. The NWS is surveying the damage today. These are photos of damage on Gallatin Ave.



?? Uniontown Fire Department pic.twitter.com/10IUyDvRxD — AMHQ (@AMHQ) February 16, 2018

The West Power Penn Company worked to restore power to residents impacted by the overnight weather.

Uniontown is approximately 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

