NWS to survey storm damage from unconfirmed tornado in western Pennsylvania

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
Photos show significant damage to a city in western Pennsylvania after a severe storm moved through the area overnight.

According to the fire department in Uniontown, Pa., the National Weather Service will be out to survey the storm damage on Friday.

The pictures shared by the fire department on Facebook show heavy damage and debris scattered widespread throughout the city streets.

The West Power Penn Company worked to restore power to residents impacted by the overnight weather.

Uniontown is approximately 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

