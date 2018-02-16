Nine more flu deaths, including 2-year-old girl, reported in Cuy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nine more flu deaths, including 2-year-old girl, reported in Cuyahoga County this week

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Nine additional flu deaths in Cuyahoga County have been reported this week, bringing the total number of deaths for the 2017-18 flu season to 30.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the deaths include:

  • Cleveland female, 2-years-old
  • Euclid female, 57-years-old
  • Cleveland female, 58-years-old
  • Cleveland female, 66-years-old
  • Cleveland male, 76-years-old
  • Olmsted Falls male, 82-years-old
  • East Cleveland male, 84-years-old
  • North Royalton male, 87-years-old
  • Westlake female, 91-years-old

There have been 1,597 flu-related hospitalizations for the flu season, currently in week 6, in Cuyahoga County to date.

The health department is recommending that all residents older than six months of age receive a flu shot.

