Local police attend funeral services for fallen Westerville police officers

Officers from the Elyria, Akron, and Parma police departments will be traveling to Westerville for the funeral services of fallen officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

A viewing for the two officers is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at a Westerville Catholic church for 39-year-old Joering and 54-year-old Morelli.

The funeral is then planned for 1 p.m. A procession through the city will follow the funeral.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in the names of both officers.

The two were killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the Columbus suburb.

The suspect, 3-year-old Quentin L. Smith, was wounded when the officers opened fire on him. He remains hospitalized and has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Gerald A. Lawson III, 30, of Warrensville Heights, has also been charged in connection for allegedly buying the gun Smith used in the deadly shootings.

