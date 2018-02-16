Former Parma High School interpreter reaches plea deal for sexual conduct with student

A former Parma Senior High School interpreter reached a plea deal Friday morning after being accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old student.

Ashley Mason, 26, was previously indicted on two charges of sexual battery in connection to alleged trysts that occurred in late January and early February.

As part of the plea, Mason pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The second charge would require Mason to register as a sex offender for 15 years. She would also lose any certification that enabled her to work in an educational environment.

Mason was contracted to Parma Senior High School by the Educational Service Center in Independence. Her personnel file shows she has worked in the district for several years as a substitute.

Her resume shows she graduated from Cuyahoga Community College in 2015 with an associate’s degree in deaf interpretive services, and lists other schools, including being a Sunday school teacher.

The parent or guardian of the Parma High School student was notified of the incident and the student has been released into their custody. Parma police and Parma City School District officials are investigating.

Mason will be sentenced on March 21.

