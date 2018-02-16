LIVE: Plea deal expected for former Parma High School interpreter accused of sexual misconduct with student

A former Parma Senior High School interpreter is expected to reach a plea deal Friday morning after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 14-year-old student.

Ashley Mason was indicted on two charges of sexual battery in connection to alleged trysts that occurred in late January and early February.

Mason was supplied to Parma Senior High School by the Educational Service Center in Independence. Her personnel file shows she has worked in the district for several years. Her contract as a substitute calls for a salary of more than $24,000 in 2017.

Her resume shows she graduated from Cuyahoga Community College in 2015 with an associate’s degree in deaf interpretive services, and lists other schools, including being a Sunday school teacher.

The parent or guardian of the Parma High School student was notified of the incident and the student has been released into their custody. Parma police and Parma City School District officials are investigating.

