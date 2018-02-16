Adopt-a-pet: Help get adorable 6-month-old Rocket a 'fur-ever' home

Rocket stole the show Friday morning on Wake Up Cleveland.

The 6-month-old puppy from the Cleveland Animal Protective League was found

Rocket is full of love and his tail was wagging during his television debut.

If you're interested in adopting Rocket or any of the other animals at the Cleveland APL, an adoption special is being offered this weekend.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

Visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

