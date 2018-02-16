Cleveland Cooks: Pork Belly Taco - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Tacos. (Source: WOIO) Pork Belly Tacos. (Source: WOIO)
Pork Belly Tacos. (Source: WOIO) Pork Belly Tacos. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cooks went to Boney Fingers to kick off downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.

Pork Belly Taco

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 2 Pound Pork Belly ( Skinless )
  • Approx. 6 teaspoons of your favorite BBQ rub

Instructions:

  • Preheat your oven to 475 degrees (If using a Smoker 215 to 225 degrees)
  • Score the fat side of Pork Belly.
  • Sprinkle the BBQ rub making sure to rub it into the Belly.
  • Roast in oven for 30 minutes, reduce heat to 250 deg. And continue to cook for about an hour to hour and a half. Check for tenderness about 180 deg.
  • Smoker for about 3 hours.
  • Remove and cool in refrigerator , wrap in plastic wrap until ready to use.
  • Slice in strips about ¼ inch thick (should look like bacon)
  • Sprinkle with salt and pepper (rub into the slices on both sides)  then sprinkle brown sugar on both sides and place in hot skillet to char on both sides. (will be very hot from the caramelized brown sugar and will burn)
  • Dice up the Belly for use in taco.

Pico De Gallo

  • 4 Roma Tomato or choice of tomato Diced
  • Fresh Cilantro fine chopped to your taste
  • 1 Table spoon fresh Lime juice
  • pinch of salt to your taste
  • Add all ingredients together and stir to incorporate flavors.
  • This will top your tacos, and takes about 5 min.

Vinaigrette Dressing

  • 1 ½ cup Red wine vinegar.
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 large pinches of sugar
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • dash of pepper
  • You may add onion, garlic or seasoning of choice.
  • Whisk well before serving
  • This will mix with slaw and takes about 5 min.

Slaw

  • Shredded slaw mix from your local grocer will save time.
  • Add Thin slices of Sweet onion into the slaw mix.
  • Drizzle with your Vinaigrette dressing and set to the side.

Aioli

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • You can add any of your favorite sauces or seasonings to give your mayonnaise a unique flavor.
  • We use Peri Peri sauce and this can be found at most higher end grocery stores such as Giant Eagle or Heinens.
  • Peri Peri sauce has birds eye chili, lemon, lime, onion, and garlic and lends itself very nicely to flavors of this Pork Belly Taco.
  • Spoon the Aioli onto your soft taco shells, add your diced pork belly, top with vinaigrette slaw and Pico.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly