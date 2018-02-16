Bond revoked for New Franklin school threat suspect

An 18-year-old accused of posting a video on Snapchat of himself holding a semi-automatic pistol and saying he was going to shoot people at Manchester High School is back behind bars.

New Franklin police also say Caleb Pribonic caused a school official to fear for their safety.

Pribonic was arrested on Feb. 11 and released on bond on Feb. 14.

Officers then re-arrested Pribonic the next day, after court officials learned Pribonic provided an incorrect home address for his GPS monitoring.

Barberton Municipal Court Judge David Fish then revoked Pribonic's bond and increased it to $250,000 cash.

Pribonic is charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

His case has now been bound over to the Summit County Grand Jury.

