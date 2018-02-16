Bomb threat in bathroom closes Shelby, Ohio school

Multiple police agencies were called out to the Pioneer Career and Technology Center after a bomb threat was found in a bathroom Friday morning.

Shelby Police Chief Lance Combs says the note indicated the bomb would go off at noon.

The school was evacuated and then school officials decided to close the building for the remainder of the day.

Officers with the Ashland County Bomb Squad, Shelby police, Shelby fire and K9 handlers from Bowling Green State University, Kent State University and Cleveland Transit police swept the school, looking for explosives.

At noon, Chief Combs said the building was given an "all clear".

Police say their investigation of the threat is ongoing.

