LEGOLAND Discovery Center now under construction in Ohio

Attention parents of LEGO heads! Your happy place is officially under construction in our region.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus just broke ground and they'll be open for business, and building with those famous LEGO bricks, this fall.

Kids around the world spend an estimated five billion hours a year playing with LEGOS. And now local LEGO fanatics can soon create in master builder workshops, and build and test vehicles on a test track, at the new LEGOLAND.

With a front loader full of 90 thousand LEGO bricks, the largest toy company in the world kicked off the ultimate LEGO project. And the good news for Cleveland families, it will only be a one tank trip away.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will be the ultimate indoor LEGO playground.

The 36,000 square feet attraction will feature more than one million bricks and will provide a world of creativity and playful learning for your children.

The ten million dollar family destination, being built in Easton Town Center, will include 10 LEGO play zones.

The key features will include two interactive LEGO-themed rides, as well as a 4-D cinema, that will allow you to sit back and allow you to watch your favorite LEGO characters come to life with special effects that will make it like you're part of the movie.

Families will also get a chance to work together on the LEGO Fire Academy, hang out with the Lego friends, and get a look at how 10 billion LEGO bricks are made each year, with a factory tour.

Leaders at Easton say since they made the announcement about the LEGOLAND project they've been inundated with inquiries from eager parents and kids.

We know that families will come to LEGOLAND Discovery Center and learn, and play and create together, which is incredible.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is slated to open this fall.

There are also plans for a Mini-land Ohio, that will features models of iconic Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati landmarks made entirely of LEGOs.

The new LEGOLAND facility will create 50 jobs initially for the area.

