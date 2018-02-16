Brother of slain Parma woman arrested on murder charge; extradition in motion

A 55-year-old Parma woman was found murdered inside her Torrington Avenue home Friday morning.

Parma police say the victim's sister found the body around 6:46 a.m. and called 911. She told police in the 911 call her brother murdered her sister and that she appeared to have been beaten to death.

The victim has been identified as Vicky Zabala, 55.

Officers determined the victim's brother -- Mark Shankle, 54, of Parma -- was the prime murder suspect, and tracked him down in Buffalo, New York, where he was taken into custody by Buffalo police.

Shankle has been charged with one count of aggravated murder, and will be extradited back to Parma to face potential prosecution, according to Parma police Capt. Kevin Riley.

