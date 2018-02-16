Parma murder suspect arrested in Buffalo, New York

A 55-year-old Parma woman was found murdered inside her Torrington Avenue home Friday morning.

Parma police say the victim's sister found the body around 6:46 a.m. and called 911.

The victim has been identified as Vicky Zabala, 55. Her cause of death has not been released.

Officers determined a family member is a suspect in Zabala's death and tracked the suspect to Buffalo, New York, where he was taken into custody by Buffalo police.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

