Stark County doctor accused of running a 'pill mill' indicted

A Stark County physician accused of running a "pill mill" out of his office has been charged in a 272 count indictment.

In addition to two counts of involuntary manslaughter Dr. Frank D. Lazzerini was also indicted with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, grand theft, medicaid fraud, tampering with records, aggravated trafficking in drugs with major drug offender specifications, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal processing of drugs documents.

While Ohio and other states deal with the opioid epidemic, law enforcement has unfortunately found that there are some physicians who, without a legitimate medical purpose, dispense narcotics to patients, causing addiction and even death, according to Stark County Prosecutor John D. Ferrero.

