Cleveland animal control officer breaks leg during attack by two men

A city kennels officer was viciously attacked Thursday evening while responding to an animal complaint.

Officer Keith Dozier was called to a home in the 1600 block of Spring Road just before 11 p.m. for a dog that was barking outside.

Officer Dozier was going to issue a warning to the animal's owner, when several people surrounded him.

He was punched in the head and knocked off the porch.

The fall off the porch broke Officer Dozier's leg.

Cleveland police say Matthew Timoch, 41, also jumped on top of Officer Dozier, but Officer Dozier managed to strangle him until he went limp.

Officer Dozier was then able to call for help on his police radio.

A second suspect, Douglas Spoden, 49, is accused of trying to kick Officer Dozier in the face.

Both Timoch and Spoden are facing criminal charges.

Officer Dozier was treated and released from MetroHealth Hospital.

