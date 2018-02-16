Cleveland Auto Show ~ Register to WIN tickets!

The Cleveland Auto Show returns to the I-X Center
February 23 - March 4, 2018
The Show, which kicks off the spring selling season in Northeast Ohio, will feature more than 850 production and pre-production vehicles.
Test drives will be available at seven Ride-N-Drive events with vehicles from 11 brands: Ford, Mazda, Toyota, Subaru, Kia, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram.
Indoor attractions include Camp Jeep, Millionaire's Row of exotic and luxury vehicles, and Optimus Prime, the Western Star truck that recently starred in "Transformers: The Last Knight".
Show Times:5PM to 10PM ~ Opening Friday11AM to 9PM ~ Monday - Thursday11AM to 10PM ~ Friday - Saturday11AM to 8PM ~ Sunday
Admission:Regular Adult - $13Seniors (62+) - $11Preteens (7-12) - $11Kids (6 & Under) - FREEFree Parking, Courtesy of Your Franchised New Motor Vehicle Dealers
FEB 26 ~ Family Day, when children ages 15 and younger get in for free.
MAR 1 ~ Military veterans, first responders, active military and reservists, all with proper indentification, will be admitted free.
MAR 3 ~ The show's Classic Car Competition, featuring cars 25 years old or older, awards presentation will take place at 2:00 PM.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets: ClevelandAutoShow.com
