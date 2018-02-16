20,000 Ohioans could lose medicaid coverage under new proposal - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

20,000 Ohioans could lose medicaid coverage under new proposal

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) -

Nearly 20,000 Ohioans could lose Medicaid coverage under work requirements proposed Friday afternoon by state officials.

“While the Kasich administration constructed a waiver to meet the demands of the State House, today’s proposal leaves a lot of questions regarding cost, coverage and its impact on Ohioans’ health,” said Loren Anthes, a Public Policy Fellow with the Medicaid Policy Center at the Center for Community Solutions in a prepared statement.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced details of the proposal, which would require Medicaid recipients to work or to participate in a community engagement activity for a minimum of 20 hours per week.

“As a former Ohio Medicaid director I believe the expansion of Medicaid was a historic achievement for Ohio and the health of its citizens; I’ll evaluate this waiver using three prongs: whether people lose coverage, how much it will cost taxpayers to implement and its impact on people’s health,” said John Corlett, the President of  the Center for Community Solutions, in a prepared statement.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly