20,000 Ohioans could lose medicaid coverage under new proposal

Nearly 20,000 Ohioans could lose Medicaid coverage under work requirements proposed Friday afternoon by state officials.

“While the Kasich administration constructed a waiver to meet the demands of the State House, today’s proposal leaves a lot of questions regarding cost, coverage and its impact on Ohioans’ health,” said Loren Anthes, a Public Policy Fellow with the Medicaid Policy Center at the Center for Community Solutions in a prepared statement.

.@OH_Medicaid has posted the public notice for the work requirement 1115 waiver but it does not yet take you to the actual language: https://t.co/EIMRiJK2qL pic.twitter.com/Gdy1fjitF0 — Loren Anthes (@lorenanthes) February 16, 2018

The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced details of the proposal, which would require Medicaid recipients to work or to participate in a community engagement activity for a minimum of 20 hours per week.

“As a former Ohio Medicaid director I believe the expansion of Medicaid was a historic achievement for Ohio and the health of its citizens; I’ll evaluate this waiver using three prongs: whether people lose coverage, how much it will cost taxpayers to implement and its impact on people’s health,” said John Corlett, the President of the Center for Community Solutions, in a prepared statement.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.