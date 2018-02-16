Investigators say 13-year-old girl threatened to blow up Midview Middle School in Lorain County

Investigators said a 13-year-old girl threatened to blow up Midview Middle School in Eaton Township. (Source WOIO)

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl threatened to blow up Midview Middle School in Eaton Township.

Investigators said they received a complaint from the middle school around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the school staff told investigators they had a 13-year-old student in their office who had allegedly sent a message through social media referencing blowing up the school to another student.

Investigators said the 13-year-old girl admitted to making the alleged threat.

After a search of the student's locker and belongings no weapons or explosives were found.

The student denied that she wished to cause harm to the building or the people in there, according to investigators.

A Court Magistrate authorized the student to be detained and transported to the Lorain County Detention Home until a hearing could be held about the incident.

Investigators said there are no other people suspected to be involved.

