Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish administration subpoenaed by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor

The Cuyahoga County Law Director's Office was subpoenaed for records from the Executive's administration Friday.

There currently is no specific allegation of wrongdoing, but the subpoenas involve records from Executive Armond Budish’s Chief of Staff, Sharon Sobol Jordan, who submitted her resignation last week to join Unify Project. Records for Cuyahoga County Chief Transformation and Information Officer Scot Rourke and IT General Counsel and Director of Special Initiatives Emily McNeeley were also subpoenaed.

The requested public records, according to the subpoenas obtained by Cleveland 19, ask for letters and emails from Scot Rourke and Emily McNeeley regarding Hyland Software, OneCommunity, OneCleveland, Everstream, and DigitalC. Also requested are employee contracts and agreements between Rourke, McNeeley and the county including timekeeping records, wages and compensation, personnel files and resumes of the two.

The second subpoena requests similar information for Sharon Sobol Jordan, Executive Budish’s Chief of Staff who’s last day is nearing. County prosecutors also requested mileage expenses paid and parking lot access records.

Since Jordan’s resignation, Cuyahoga County has hired former Shaker Heights Mayor Earl Leiken to take on the role Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s Chief of Staff.

Cuyahoga County Law Director Robert Tozzi tells Cleveland 19 News that they “were not aware of any specific allegations being made; it’s inappropriate to speculate simply based on the public records request we’ve been requested to provide.” Tozzi adds “we are fully complying with the investigation” and “if there is evidence of wrongdoing, we are as interested as the prosecutor in ensuring that we find it and take immediate action.”

Late Friday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released the following statement:

“While the subpoenas my administration released are part of an ongoing investigation, and while we’ve not been told of any allegations, or apprised of the purpose of their inquiry, I want to be very clear: I cannot and will not tolerate any bad behavior. If anyone has done anything wrong, we’ll get to the bottom of it. To that end, I have asked the Inspector General to assist and coordinate with the authorities to the fullest extent possible.”

