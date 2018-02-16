Maximum sentence handed to hit-skip driver who killed two on E. 93rd Street in Cleveland

Darius Kinney was sentenced for killing Leo Pinkard and Denise Bradley and leaving the scene of a crash.

The victims were struck and killed by his SUV as they crossed East 93rd Street in Cleveland.

"To the families of Mr. Pinkard and Ms. Bradley I'm truly sorry about the accident that I caused and managed to cost two lives in this situation," Kinney's apology rang hollow to the families.

"When you truly, truly, truly represent a family. When you do something you take the consequences, you don't leave the scene," Andrea Ameen said.

"I laid in the bed last night and I couldn't even go to sleep. What do you say, what can you say," Olin Bradley said.

Back in January Kinney he pleaded no contest to the incident.

Kinney admitted he was speeding on East 93rd Street in Cleveland on May 29, 2017, when he struck a man and a woman crossing the street.

Both victims, Denise Bradley, 55, and Leo Pinkard, 63, died at the scene.

Kinney did not stop or call for help.

Several hours after the crash, Cleveland police found his SUV hidden in his garage with a blanket over the damaged front end.

Kinney pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

