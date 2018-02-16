Akron man found guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl while dating mother

Brandon Grether was living with the victim while he was dating her mother, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor. (Source Summit County Jail)

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said 40-year-old Brandon Grether was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said the jury convicted him of rape (first degree felony) and gross sexual imposition (third degree felony).

Grether was living with the victim while he was dating her mother, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor's news release on July 4 in 2016 Grether sexually assaulted the girl while her mom was sleeping.

Prosecutors said the next day the victim told her mom she was assaulted.

The 40-year-old Akron man was previously convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2000.

Grether will be sentenced on Feb. 20, prosecutors said he faces a sentence of life in prison.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.