Does your child have a mental disorder?

"Our condolences go out to everyone in Florida, to lose a child is an awful thing," Beth Dejess with the Cuyahoga County Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health Services Board said.

An awful thing that DeJess and the rest of the Cuyahoga County A.D.A.M.H.S. Board is trying to prevent from happening here in Northeast Ohio.

"We just want them to know that there's a community of people supporting them," DeJess said.

Its believed the suspected gunman behind one of the worst school shootings in American History, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was mentally ill.

But how can you tell if a loved one may share some of those same tendencies?

"Things to look for in a child would be increasing isolation, engaging in less things that they wanted to do, increasing obsession with violence or death, regular signs like that, any major changes in mood," DeJess said.

So, what are you supposed to do if you recognize that behavior?

"If they're displaying any of those signs that we talked about or if something doesn't feel right with you, they can tell someone. They can call our crisis hotline and that number is 216-623-6888 or they can text our crisis hotline at 741-741," DeJess said.

"A majority of the people who are living with mental illnesses are actually most commonly the victims of crimes."

Which brings us to the next question. What's your child supposed to do if he or she is a victim of bullying?

"Speak up. You have to tell a trusted adult or another trusted friend. It's the best way to get help," DeJess said.

You can also have them call or text the crisis hotline for help as well.

"Those hotlines are staffed with people who can walk through the crisis, liste to the symptoms, assess what the situation actually is and what to do next," said DeJess

But the first step is to make the call.

