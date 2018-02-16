Chef Michael Symon serving 4 new 'Impossible Burgers' at B Spot

It's Friday and for those who observe Lent, there is a new meatless alternative. (Source WOIO)

You may have heard of the "Impossible Burger."

Cleveland's Iron chef, Michael Symon is now bringing four new creations to this area.

"It's not beef. It's a meatless burger and it tastes just like meat," Symon said.

The Impossible Burger was first developed by a Stanford University professor back in 2011.

It is plant-based made from nature with ingredients like water, wheat, coconut oil, potatoes and heme.

There are no hormones, antibiotics cholesterol or artificial flavors.

Symon said he's a carnivore but likes the all natural taste of the Impossible Burger.

"We don't know what we're eating and it's so important to know what you're putting in your body," he said.

Fans of the "Impossible Burger" say they like the options.

"I was a vegetarian for a number of years so and I own a food truck so it's in my heart to feed vegans and vegetarians and I know couples where one is a vegetarian and one eats meat and I like them to be able to eat in the same place and both have an amazing eating experience," Tricia McCune said.

"It's so important for you, when you got out to eat, you should know what you're eating," Chef Symon said.

B Spot is now grilling the "Impossible Burgers" at all four of the Cleveland area locations.

