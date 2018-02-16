Report: North Ridgeville is the safest city in Ohio

Northeast Ohio's fastest growing city is now ranked as Ohio's safest city. (Source WOIO)

Northeast Ohio's fastest growing city is now ranked as Ohio's safest city, according to a new report by Neighborhood Scout.

"I started getting emails from people saying, congratulations on being number one," Mayor David Gillock said.

The study used 2016 FBI data to come up with a crime index. It said North Ridgeville is safer than 85 percent of the country.

The chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime:

Ohio: One in 333

North Ridgeville: One in 2,749

Gillock's been the mayor of North Ridgeville for 15 years.

During that time, 10,000 new people moved to the city. Gillock knows that with more people comes more crime.

In 2016, the FBI reported one murder in North Ridgeville. Gillock said in 2017 the homicide number grew to five, but he doesn't want people to worry.

"We don't have the random crime that really runs your statistics up," he said. "All of those incidents had a relationship of some type involved in them."

To combat any future crime, North Ridgeville plans to add two full-time police officers to further protect people in Ohio's safest city.

Three other Ohio cities made the safest city list, including Brunswick, which ranked 28 safest in the country and second safest in Ohio.

According to the study, the safest city in the nation is Ridgefield, Conn.

