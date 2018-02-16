Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 2000,000 Ram trucks

According to the Associated Press Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 200,000 Ram trucks. (Source WOIO)

The AP reports the trucks can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or foot on the brake.

This recall includes:

1500 pickups

2500 pickups

3500 pickups

3500 Chassis Cab trucks

4500 Chassis Cab trucks

5500 Chassis Cab trucks

The AP reports all the vehicles are from 2017 and 2018 and have steering column shifters.

According to the AP, if the brake pedal is pushed for a long time when the trucks are running and in park the brake-shift interlock pin can become lodged in an open position.

This would increase the risk of an unintended rollaway.

The AP reports Fiat Chrysler is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to this recall. The company wants drivers to use the parking brake as a safety precaution.

According to the report, dealers will update software and make changes if need in a recall that starts on March 30.

