Lorain County Sheriff's Office arrest 3 men who escaped from corrections facility

Three men have been arrested after escaping the Community Base Correctional Facility on Murray Ridge Road in Elyria.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said the following three men escape the facility around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 16:

Joshua Eli Natal-Morales

Michael David Kilgore

Reynaldo Rivera Franco

Investigators said the men broke out a window of the correctional facility.

Authorities arrested Franco and Natal-Morales on West 19th Street about an hour later.

According to the news release Kilgore was arrested on Garden Street around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The men were transported to the Lorain County Correctional Facility.

They have been charged with vandalism and escape.

The men will appear in court on Feb. 20.

