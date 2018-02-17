LeBron James responds to comments from Fox News anchor - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James responds to comments from Fox News anchor

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James responded to comments from Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham. 

Ingraham reacted to a video of LeBron James talking about his views on President Donald Trump.

James responded by posting a new photo to his Instagram account. 

The photo states "I am more than an athlete."

James wrote the caption "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

The post on Instagram has more 1,199,000 likes in just 13 hours.

