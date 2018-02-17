LeBron James responds to comments from Fox News anchor

LeBron James has responded to comments from a Fox News anchor. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James responded to comments from Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

Fox anchor responds to LeBron James' rant against President Trump; 'Shut up and dribble'

Ingraham reacted to a video of LeBron James talking about his views on President Donald Trump.

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should "shut up and dribble" and leave political comments to people who didn't leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

James responded by posting a new photo to his Instagram account.

The photo states "I am more than an athlete."

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

James wrote the caption "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

The post on Instagram has more 1,199,000 likes in just 13 hours.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.