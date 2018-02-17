UPDATE: US Marshals arrest man accused of shooting and killing 4-year-old girl

US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence. (Source Akron Police Department)

A 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Akron on Friday.

US Marshals arrested the 31-year-old suspect on the 700 block of Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.

The suspect has been identified as Darnell L. Bitting, he will be booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 officers responded to a shooting on the 900 block of Mercer Avenue.

Investigators said they saw a 2008 Dodge Avenger with four girls inside the car with their grandmother.

The mother of the children told police she pulled up in front of a house on Mercer Avenue.

The mom told authorities she got out of the car and approached the house to retrieve some property.

Police said when no one would answer the door the mom broke out several windows.

Authorities said a man came out of the house with a rifle and fired a shot, striking the car.

The grandmother who was in the front passenger seat got into the driver's seat and drove the car down the street, according to police.

Investigators said a 4-year-old girl in the back seat behind the driver's seat was struck by a rifle round.

Janaya Swain was transported to Akron Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Warrants have been issued for murder and weapons under disability for Bitting.

