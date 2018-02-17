UPDATE: Rajai Davis signs with Cleveland Indians - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Rajai Davis signs with Cleveland Indians

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Rajai Davis is going to be back with the Cleveland Indians organization.

Cleveland sports fans will always remember his home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Let's relive that moment again:

The Indians said this is a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training camp.

A look at Davis' number when he was with the Indians in 2016:

  • .249 average
  • 12 home runs
  • 48 RBIs

