UPDATE: Rajai Davis signs with Cleveland Indians

Rajai Davis is going to be back with the Cleveland Indians organization.

Cleveland sports fans will always remember his home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Let's relive that moment again:

The Indians said this is a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training camp.

A look at Davis' number when he was with the Indians in 2016:

.249 average

12 home runs

48 RBIs

