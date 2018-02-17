Everybody 'cut Footloose' with Chardon Police officer

Officer Mike Shaw said he was invited by the team to join them for the 80s theme. (Source Mike Shaw)

Chardon Police Officer Mike Shaw joined the Chardon High School Dance Team for a performance during a basketball game.

Shaw said he was invited by the team to join them for the 80s theme.

The performance starts with Shaw in the middle of the triangle formation.

The officer decides to put on a pink tie for the dance.

Shaw does not miss a beat when "Jump on it" hits the speakers.

The music transitions to "Brass Monkey."

The three minute performance ends to "Footloose."

Shaw is also a school resource officer.

You can watch the full routine below:

