FBI looking for suspects accused of robbing Richmond Heights bank

The FBI is looking for the men accused of robbing the Dollar Bank on Wilson Mills Road in Richmond Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the news release the two men were armed and a third suspect remained in a get away vehicle parked in the rear of the bank.

Investigators said the two of the suspects entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers.

One suspect vaulted the counter and a second suspect held witnesses at gunpoint, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the suspects left the bank and got into a four-door burgundy colored Hyundai with the Ohio license plate of HHM 1555.

The vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint on Feb. 4, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400.

