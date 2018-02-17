Burning body, possibly shot, found in pile of garbage on Cleveland's east side

Burned body found in the 9100 block of Laisy Avenue in Cleveland

Cleveland police are now investigating the discovery of a badly-burned body, on the city's east side, on Saturday evening, February 17th.

Police were called in after the Cleveland fire department got a call to check on a pile of burning trash in the yard of a vacant home in the 9100 block of Laisy Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office was also called to the scene to retrieve the remains and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Fire department spokesman Mike Norman says his crews first got the call of an outdoor fire when the body, with some apparent trauma and possibly a gunshot wound, was found in the burning garbage pile.

