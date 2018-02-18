Violent 24 hours in Cleveland; three killed and four others shot

Police are investigating three separate homicides and four additional shootings.

All of the crimes happened between 4:22 a.m. on Feb. 17 and 4:01 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The first victim was a 27-year-old man. Police say he is the owner of the Priceless Consignment Boutique Store located at 14100 St. Clair. He was shot and killed by three suspects during a robbery.

At 8:28 p.m. on Feb. 17, a 55-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 700 block of E. 159. He is recovering at UH. His name is not being released.

At 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 17, an unidentified body was found burning in the driveway in the 9000 block of Laisy Avenue. Victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released.

At 9:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the 3100 block of W. 32nd Street. He survived and is being treated at MetroHealth Hospital.

At 11:04 p.m., two men, ages 31 and 38, were shot in the 13000 block of Rugby Avenue. Both victims are now being evaluated at UH.

And, at 4:01 a.m. on Feb. 18, Sharda Elmore, 32, died after being shot in the face in the 10000 block of Lamontier Avenue.

Cleveland police say the motive for Elmore's was an argument about a dice game. Shaker Heights police arrested Charles Franklin, 35, for Elmore's murder. According to officers, they pulled over Franklin for a traffic stop a short time after the shooting and he pointed a gun at officers.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

