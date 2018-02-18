Willoughby Hills Police release dashcam footage of chase through Euclid

A police chase ended in Euclid after the suspect crashed. (Source: Police)

The Willoughby Hills Police Department has released dashcam footage from a chase that ended in a crash on Wednesday.

Police said officers were chasing the driver of a stolen car.

Investigators said he lost control at Euclid Avenue and Chardon Avenue in Euclid.

A 20-year-old man and three juveniles are in police custody.

No names have been released at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

