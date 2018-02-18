Akron man accused of murdering 4-year-old girl has long criminal history

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old girl is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Darnell Bitting, 31, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. in Akron Municipal Court.

Akron police say on Friday, Feb. 16, Bitting fired an assault rifle into a car in the 900 block of Mercer Avenue, killing Janaya Swain.

The little girl was sitting in the back seat behind the driver's seat.

Officers say Swain's mother had driven to Bitting's house to get some of her stuff.

When nobody answered the door, she allegedly started breaking several windows and that is when Bitting allegedly came out and fired into the car.

Three other children, ages 7,6 and 3, and the children's grandmother were also in the car.

They were not injured.

Janaya died at Akron Children's Hospital.

Akron police and the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Bitting Saturday morning.

Bitting has court records going back until October of 2007:

11/2017-misrepresenting identity

12/2015-trafficking

5/2015-misrepresenting identity

3/2014-damaging

3/2014-domestic violence

2/2012-open container

2/2012-drug abuse

5/2011-misrepresenting identity

1/2011-misrepresenting identity

2/2008-drug paraphernalia

2/2008-drug abuse

10/2007-drug abuse

