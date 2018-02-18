No arrests in murder of man shot multiple times while sitting in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

No arrests in murder of man shot multiple times while sitting in car

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Akron man shot to death inside car on Feb. 3. (Source: WOIO) Akron man shot to death inside car on Feb. 3. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Police are still looking for the gunman who shot and killed an Akron man earlier this month.

Dennis Jackson, 23, was murdered while sitting inside a car in the 300 block of West Miller Avenue on Feb. 3.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

