Michigan defeats Ohio State 74-62, OSU commits 14 turnovers

The University of Michigan defeated the Ohio State University Men's Basketball team 74-62.

The Buckeyes committed 14 turnovers during the game.

OSU went into the game ranked as the 8th best team in the country while Michigan came into the game ranked 22nd in the country.

The Buckeyes struggled from the free throw line, the team was 9-19 from the line.

Ohio State is now 22-7 on the year and 13-3 in the conference.

OSU hosts Rutgers on Tuesday.

