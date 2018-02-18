Shaker Heights church members discuss gun violence and safety

Dozens gathered on Sunday at a church in Shaker Heights to have a serious discussion about gun violence and safety in the state. (Source WOIO)

The two part discussion was held by the Plymouth Church.

Those who were in attendance were able to watch a presentation made by "Ohioans for Gun Safety" volunteer, David Eggert.

Residents in the community were able to have open conversations about the state of gun violence in our nation today.

"What we're doing is making an effort to make a first step in a positive direction to try and get control over this scourge that's killing 38,000 Americans every year," Eggert said.

Ohioans for Gun Safety as well as Church Officials say they're exploring the options of holding more meetings like this in the near future.

