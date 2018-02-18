Brooklyn Police looking for man who escaped custody after he was arrested for shoplifting

Investigators do not consider him to be dangerous. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Brooklyn Police Department is looking for a man who escaped custody Sunday afternoon.

Police said 32-year-old James Hlavsa Jr. was arrested for shoplifting at Home Depot.

Investigators said he was caught stealing a saw and power tools.

The theft crime is a misdemeanor.

He has had warrants for other thefts, drugs and for failure to appear in court.

Authorities said Hlavsa was sitting on the department's booking bench and was able to slip out of a wrist cuff.

Police said said surveillance video showed he remained seated for a few minutes before running out the door.

Investigators do not consider him to be dangerous.

