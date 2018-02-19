Northeast Ohio weather: Record warmth tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Unbelievably warmth for this time of year. We may make a run at the all time warmest day in February tomorrow. I'm forecasting mid to upper 70s across the area for a high temperature. The all time warmest day in February for Cleveland is 77 degrees set back last year. Some light rain showers will be around this evening as temperatures continue to warm dramatically. South winds will gust over 30 mph tonight and tomorrow. We have just some spotty afternoon showers in play along the lakeshore counties tomorrow. It will remain unseasonably warm Tuesday night and windy. The cold front comes through Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely and temperatures will crash through the 40s during the day.

