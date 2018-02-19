COPY-Northeast Ohio weather: Do you have spring fever?

Our coldest temps are after dinner and our temps will bring to rise to near 60 by tomorrow! Tonight we'll be dry but the warmer temps means the warm moist air is moving in and it'll be bringing a lot of rain over the next few days. Monday and Wednesday look to be fairly wet and rainy. But Tuesday we could get lucky and not see any rain from morning to afternoon. Rain will continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the threat of flooding will become a real concern. Expect flood watches and warnings as early as Monday and certainly by Tuesday. We'll see a break on Thursday before the next round of wet weather Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Next Sunday is looking dry. Worth noting...there is no snow in the next 7 days.

