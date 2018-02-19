Northeast Ohio weather: Very wet week ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure will move from the southern Plains to the Midwest today. This will pull a warm front into NE Ohio. Another area of low pressure will move over the central Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday. This feature will drag a cold front through our area.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Rain will be moving in before dawn, so dress accordingly. Expect waves of rain through the day today. We may see a few breaks in it this afternoon. However, the overall theme of the day will be wet.

Despite today's soggy weather, we are looking at a nice warm-up later. It honestly would not surprise me if a few spots got into the lower 60s.

9:00 AM: 45°, Noon: 51°, 5:00 PM: 59°

Warmer-Than-Average Week Ahead:

If you like today's temperature forecast, you'll love tomorrow's.

Tuesday's high: 73° (Cleveland's record high for February 20th is 69°. This record was set in 1930. The all-time record high for the month of February in Cleveland is 77°. This was set just last year, 2017, on February 24th. I still remember that day and it was awesome.)

Wednesday's high: 57° (This will be a morning high temperature. Temperatures will drop through the day. By the afternoon, we'll be in the low 40s.)

That mid-week cold front will bring us a little dose of colder air.

Thursday's high: 42°

But we'll warm right back up going into the weekend.

Friday's high: 52°

Saturday's high: 53°

Sunday's high: 52°

Very Soggy Week:

There is a chance of rain every day this week. (Ugh, I know.)

However, I do have a bit of good news. I think Tuesday may be okay. Early-morning model guidance is hinting at a dry morning. Right now I am thinking any rain we see during the day will be west of I-71. We'll need to watch for a slight chance of showers in Cleveland during the afternoon.

Widespread rain will resume on Wednesday. Some rain may linger into Thursday.

We will get a break in the rain Thursday night into Friday morning. However, rain will move back in on Friday afternoon and will continue off and on through the weekend.

