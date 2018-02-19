Northeast Ohio weather: Wet and crashing temperatures tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will remain unseasonably warm tonight and windy. Many area temperatures remain above 60 degrees after the record breaking day. A strong cold front will track through tomorrow morning. Rain is in the forecast and much colder air builds in. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s then through the 40s. A shallow layer of cold air will establish itself Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop below freezing. We will still have moisture training along the cold front to our south. This will mean the possibility of freezing rain. Be prepared for a glaze of ice that could develop by Thursday morning. We will be monitoring this closely. Thursday is looking dry but cloudy after 7:00 a.m.

