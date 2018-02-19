Fox News anchor on dispute with LeBron: 'Race has nothing to do - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fox News anchor on dispute with LeBron: 'Race has nothing to do with it'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The back-and-forth continued into the weekend between LeBron James and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham gave her opinion to a video of James, Kevin Durant, and ESPN's Cari Champion discussing a wide-range of topics, including the current state of politics and social status in America.

"The number one job in America... is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a f*** about the people,” James said about President Donald Trump in the video.

The news personality followed up to James' rant by saying he should "shut up and dribble." Durant felt that her comments were racially-biased.

"I'm an equal opportunity critic when it comes to left wing celebrities sounding off on topics of which they know little," Ingraham said in her most recent response. "Race has nothing to do with it."

