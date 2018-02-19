Fergie's national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game creates social media buzz

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.

The Grammy Award winner's bluesy version didn't go over well with the star-studded audience. Cameras caught live reactions from around the Staples Center.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

"Fergie" was trending on social media after her performance, for all of the wrong reasons.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

I gotta feelin’- tonight’s not gonna be a good night for Fergie. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

