Fergie's national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game creates social media buzz

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.
The Grammy Award winner's bluesy version didn't go over well with the star-studded audience. Cameras caught live reactions from around the Staples Center.
"Fergie" was trending on social media after her performance, for all of the wrong reasons.
