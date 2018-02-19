Cleveland Metroparks receive $4 million grant to buy land

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Cleveland Metroparks $4.15 million to purchase 73 acres of land including wetlands and streams.

The property is in the village of Bentleyville in northeastern Ohio.

Brian Zimmerman is the Cleveland Metroparks CEO. He says preserving the land will help protect valuable ecosystems and prevent future development while providing residents more access to nature.

The property includes more than 20 acres of wetlands supporting amphibians, insects and plants, and more than 50 acres of forests including American beech, maples, oaks and hickories, which help protect wetlands and streams.

Cleveland Metroparks expects to close the deal by the end of next year and add the property to its South Chagrin Reservation.

