Caring Cubs, Village Project teaches young kids life lessons through volunteer projects

Two local organizations with local ties are teaching young children about social responsibility through various volunteer and community service projects.

During a recent project in Bay Village, kids from Caring Cubs with the Village Project painted arts and crafts that were then given to individuals with life-threatening sicknesses.

"We provide nourishing meals and extended services to people living in the Cleveland area that are dealing with cancer," says Barb Harrell, Executive Director of Village Project.

Over 600 volunteers, ages 2- to 90-years-old, help with the Village Project program. Meals are cooked by high school students, while the younger children make cards, paint vases and provide other assistance to those with cancer.

Caring Cubs' service projects are geared towards young children and are aimed at helping the disabled, elderly, and the hungry.

