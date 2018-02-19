Man arrested for allegedly trying to sell fake gold for weapons

A Canton man is under arrest, accused of selling fake gold bars in exchange for three rifles.

Summit County sheriff deputies say the exchange happened on Feb. 14 at a hotel in Green, after the victim responded to an advertisement.

After the trade, the victim, a Toledo man, realized the gold was fake and contacted deputies.

Larry Carman was located in the hotel room, along with the victim's three rifles, three handguns, ammunition, replica gold bullion and narcotics.

Carman, 29, is charged with theft and is now in the Summit County Jail.

Deputies say additional charges are possible.

