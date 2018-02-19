Group to rally in Cleveland to ban assault weapons

Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples are calling for a statewide ban on all assault rifles.

Kucinich, who running for Ohio Governor, and supporters of #BanAssaultWeapons will gather in on the steps of Cleveland City Hall at 601 Lakeside Ave. at noon Monday.

The rally comes in response to a mass shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing 17 adults and children.

The group is seeking immediate action on gun control.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.